WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
6h

Do you think that white woman looking at the robot thug is thinking, how the hell did this idiotic clown ever get to be the minority leader? Did Pelosi hate us that much? Diversity is NOT our friend.

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