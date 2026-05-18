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WSJ Free Expression

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Free Expression on the Weekend

Meghan Cox Gurdon on the attempted cancellation of Mac Barnett.
WSJ Free Expression's avatar
WSJ Free Expression
May 18, 2026

A little late, but better than never.

Free Ex columnist Meghan Cox Gurdon wrote this week about the woke mob’s unjustified attack on author Mac Barnett:

You might think that the world of children’s books is a warm and cozy place. You might think that people in the industry wish, by means of written and visual artistry, to spark imagination and open the flashing beauty of the world to young readers. If you think it should be this way, you’re right. But if you think it is, you’re wrong.

Read the rest of “Mac Barnett, Come on Down” at Free Expression.

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