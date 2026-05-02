Free Expression on the Weekend

Good morning.

Columnist Louise Perry wrote this week about the backlash to welcome-to-country ceremonies in Australia. These ceremonies are an example of what she calls “ancestor annihilation,” a phenomenon seen throughout the Anglosphere.

Read Louise’s column, “Land Where My Fathers Died.”

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