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Free Expression on the Weekend

Louise Perry on the ‘ancestor annihilation’ of land acknowledgments and welcome-to-country ceremonies.
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WSJ Free Expression and Louise Perry
May 02, 2026

Good morning.

Columnist Louise Perry wrote this week about the backlash to welcome-to-country ceremonies in Australia. These ceremonies are an example of what she calls “ancestor annihilation,” a phenomenon seen throughout the Anglosphere.

Read Louise’s column, “Land Where My Fathers Died.”

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