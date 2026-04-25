WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Free Expression on the Weekend

Girlboss or tradwife: What do Gen Z women want? Plus, Free Ex is on TikTok.
WSJ Free Expression's avatar
WSJ Free Expression
Apr 25, 2026

For weeks, social media has been hosting a lively debate about the true aspirations of Gen Z women. Do they want successful careers or fulfilling family lives? Why not both? Free Ex’s Emma Camp and Mary Julia Koch speak about their recent pieces on the topic.

Read Emma’s “Stop Saying Gen Z Women Want to Be Tradwives.”

Read Mary Julia’s “The Family Will Survive Girlboss Feminism.”

Thank you for your support of Free Expression over the past five months. We appreciate the notes and messages that come back to us through our inbox: fxnewsletter@wsj.com. We can’t respond to every email that we get, but we do read them. And we’re grateful that you’re still with us.

If you haven’t already done so, please follow us on X.com, Instagram and Threads. As of this week, we’re on TikTok as well.

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