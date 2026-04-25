Free Expression on the Weekend

For weeks, social media has been hosting a lively debate about the true aspirations of Gen Z women. Do they want successful careers or fulfilling family lives? Why not both? Free Ex’s Emma Camp and Mary Julia Koch speak about their recent pieces on the topic.

Read Emma’s “Stop Saying Gen Z Women Want to Be Tradwives.”

Read Mary Julia’s “The Family Will Survive Girlboss Feminism.”

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