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Free Expression on the Weekend

John J. Miller on Mark Twain.
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WSJ Free Expression and John J. Miller
May 23, 2026

Welcome to Free Expression on the Weekend.

This week, columnist John J. Miller argues that Mark Twain’s 1896 novel, “Personal Recollections of Joan of Arc,” challenges popular perceptions that the famous American author was possibly an atheist.

Dwayne Eutsey, an independent scholar, proposes a different idea: “The reports of Mark Twain’s atheism have been greatly exaggerated.” His line plays on what may be Twain’s best-known quip: “The report of my death was an exaggeration,” spoken to a journalist who was investigating a rumor in 1897. It’s also the opening sentence of Mr. Eutsey’s book, “There Is No Humor in Heaven,” published last year by the University of Missouri Press.


Until his actual death in 1910, Twain was “a seeker”—a person who searches for spiritual truth but doesn’t settle into a single system of belief, Mr. Eutsey told me in an interview: “He was genuinely trying to discern the divine.”

Mark Twain’s Exaggerated Unbelief

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About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.

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