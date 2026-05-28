WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Ps's avatar
Ps
8h

Don’t listen to this. Prepare for your SATs.

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Dan McRae's avatar
Dan McRae
4h

I completed your survey, but this is a supplemental response. The kind of absolute nonsense that you find today in the WSJ today, as justifiably pilloried in this article, is why the WSJ is unsubscribable- https://cdrsalamander.substack.com/p/someone-called-a-code-red-on-laneve?r=jf6p8&utm_medium=ios

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