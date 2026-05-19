WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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steve petarra's avatar
steve petarra
10h

I love that WSJ,having the most draconian censoring software of any news site I view, has a column called Free Expression.

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Sam Horton's avatar
Sam Horton
12h

Hmmmmm. Gorilla popcorn movie politics. “GPOP”? Every now and then, free speech bites a socialist in the ass.

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