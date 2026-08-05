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Sam Horton's avatar
Sam Horton
8h

Democrats support socialists.

They frame it as “big tent” but imagine the GOP approving a Nazi party candidate - MSM would go berserk, every Democrat would condemn all Republicans and vow revenge (wait - that already happened)…..

But these neo-religious Socialists are approved by the DNC Soviet comrades.

Let’s find out how stupid voters actually are.

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