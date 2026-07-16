WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
1h

Personally I think AI is the work of the devil. It will accelerate the dumbing down of America even faster than TikTok. Everything will be manipulated so one will never know what’s real and what’s fake.

But - where’s the deep dive on who is funding these protests because they sure as heck aren’t organic.

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Vincent T. Lombardo's avatar
Vincent T. Lombardo
4h

Great piece! I completely agree! We never seem to read or hear about the benefits that AI can bring. I find it a terrific research tool, although I try to verify what it tells me -- but I did that before when researching on the Internet.

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