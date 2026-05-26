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Today in Free Expression, columnist Ben Sasse laments the rise of the indoor childhood; columnist Meghan Cox Gurdon wonders whether anyone can trust a good memoir; and Chloe Cole celebrates Texas’ plan to open a clinic for detransitioners.

But first, what to get for the man who has everything . . .

Between Hard Covers

—Matthew Hennessey

“Dad books” are on the way out. Military histories. Winston Churchill biographies. Monographs about scotch or woodworking or wilderness survival. They don’t sell the way they used to.

“These days, dad books are a dying breed,” report Pamela Paul and Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg for the Journal. The culprit isn’t feminism or low testosterone. The blame, it seems, belongs mainly with podcasts:

“When we have internal meetings to talk about this problem, it always comes around to podcasts,” said Jonathan Burnham, president and publisher of the Harper Group at HarperCollins Publishers. “The man who wants to read American history is now tuning into one of the many good podcasts about history that lends the quiet attention to a serious subject he’s looking for. It makes the idea of sitting down with a 700-page Ron Chernow book less appealing. You’ve scratched that itch.”

HarperCollins Publishers, like the Journal, is owned by News Corp.

I’m a dad who reads dad books. I have plowed through many 700-page Ron Chernow books in my day. On my nightstand currently is David Herbert Donald’s “Lincoln,” Rick Atkinson’s “The British Are Coming” and “The Daily Telegraph Book of Obituaries,” edited by Hugh Massingberd. Great books all. Dad books all.

This dad disputes the podcast thesis. Most of us don’t listen to podcasts instead of reading. We listen while driving to Costco, walking to work or doing the dishes. Some dads listen to podcasts while working out. I didn’t put that on the main list of things that dads do while listening to podcasts because plenty of people who know me would have read that and laughed. But I’m reliably informed that some dads do work out, and listen to podcasts at the same time.

These aren’t moments when us dads could be reading books instead of listening to podcasts. If anything—and the Journal piece gets at this—the podcasts have helped spread the word about certain books that dads might like:

Some publishers say podcasts are a double-edged sword—they may be cannibalizing nonfiction reading, but can also serve as a useful sales driver in a fragmented media market. Staff at Barnes & Noble, the country’s largest book chain, pay attention to which books are mentioned on “The Rest is History.”

Social media bears more of the blame for the dad-book drought, but maybe not for the obvious reason. Scrolling is a time suck, it’s true, and hours spent mindlessly watching videos could often be more productively spent reading—especially at bedtime. But I propose that social media’s real crime against dad books has been popularizing the notion that knowledge is downloadable. Call it “brain-maxxing.”

Young men seem particularly susceptible to the idea that everything in life—from school to work to dating—should be treated like nutrition. Just as you ingest vitamins and minerals to improve physical function, you should develop routines that maximize gains in other areas. If it isn’t helping advance your career or your social life, cut it out. You don’t need it.

Reading is too inefficient to work as brain-maxxing. The time and commitment you put into a book doesn’t translate quickly to a measurable outcome. The benefits that accrue from a reading habit take years to manifest—and, in fact, may never present themselves in any measurable way. You should be maxxing. Always maxxing.

Dads like me aren’t immune to the appeal of brain-maxxing. I developed a reading habit decades ago, but I can’t lie—I’m busy and lazy. I’m often looking for shortcuts, ways to learn what I need to know quickly. Every book is available for download in bite-size form these days. The temptation to take the easy way is ever-present.

But smart dads are wise to resist that temptation because there’s actually no easy way. The time it takes to read a book is part of the point. Of course reading helps you learn. But the main reason to do it is that it’s an enjoyable way to spend your time. It’s diverting. That it makes you a smarter and more interesting person is a bonus.

Honestly, the best part about reading dad books is that it makes you a better dad. How else are my kids going to hear my lecture on Lincoln’s difficult childhood this summer if I don’t finish the David Herbert Donald book?

Prediction: Dad books will never die. Like dad bods, they’re here to stay.

Nuclear Fallout: Artificial intelligence must be “disarmed,” Pope Leo XIV declared in his first encyclical Monday. Comparing AI to nuclear weapons, Leo argued that the technology is too dangerous to leave unregulated. His message was reminiscent of Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical that blamed “extreme and selective consumerism” for driving climate change. This message alienated many conservatives and Leo’s new warning might trigger a similar backlash among those who favor AI deregulation to maintain a competitive edge over China. The encyclical’s theme could put the Vatican at further odds with the Trump administration—a growing rift that poses its own kind of threat. — Mary Julia Koch

Last of My Larva: A little fuzzy caterpillar, thought to be the last of its species, was declared dead earlier this month. The caterpillar, which could have become the last of the Sacramento Mountains checkerspot butterflies, was born in captivity in 2022. His demise was a slow-moving drama. After he recently stopped eating, workers at the ABQ BioPark lab in New Mexico induced hibernation as a last-ditch attempt to save him. Alas, the little guy never woke up. Scientists may find more checkerspots in the wild, but hope is fading. RIP, tiny caterpillar, may bug heaven be an all-you-can-eat buffet of New Mexico beardtongue, the only plant checkerspots eat. — Emma Camp

Sadly, the Sacramento Mountains checkerspot didn’t think to leave behind a clear photo. I am a monarch. I am from a big family. We are doing fine. Photo: Thomas Reece/National Park/Thomas Reece/National Park/Planet Pix/ZUMA Press

The Martian: It’s hard enough to complete a marathon on Earth. Even some of the more inhospitable courses for the 26.2-mile distance—Antarctica, Russia’s frozen Lake Baikal—at least take place on a planet with a breathable atmosphere. So for now it’s probably for the best that the only marathoner on Mars is a robot. The honor will soon belong to NASA’s appropriately named Perseverance Rover. Since landing on the Red Planet in 2021, the vehicle has now traversed more than 26 miles of its surface, advancing our understanding of our most Earthlike neighbor along the way. With a decade of power left, expect many miles—and perhaps more discoveries—to come. — Jack Butler

Ben Sasse

Rather than introducing children to the world in an age-appropriate manner, we’re preventing them from developing imagination, resilience and grit.

Overprotection, however well-meaning, prevents children from learning valuable lessons like overcoming boredom, conquering fear and taking risks.

Meghan Cox Gurdon

Photo: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

If your book fails, no one may bother to point out any little inconsistencies or distortions. But if your story catches on, there’s likely to be pushback.

Chloe Cole

Photo: Callaghan O’Hare/Bloomberg News

I’ve struggled to find care. I wish I’d had a detransitioner clinic, where medical professionals undersood my pain and worked to help me regain my sense of self.

Joe Murphy was 27 when he was killed in action in France.

By Matthew Hennessey

The Boss would rather talk politics than play the hits.

By Kyle Smith

He understands how to impose his will on the GOP.

By Matthew Continetti

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