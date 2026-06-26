WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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BDR's avatar
BDR
2h

In 2022 I perceived Fetterman as being aligned with the DSA wing. He turned out to be the only common sense Democrat in Congress.

The DSA takeover of Democratic Party will be the best thing that ever happened for Republicans.

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Steven of the Club's avatar
Steven of the Club
4hEdited

"Some of these candidates are outrageous. You have candidates, they’ve said abolish ICE, abolish the police, abolish the border"

What Democratic candidate anywhere in your country has called for abolishing the police or the border?

Is their argument that ICE — the 2003-established institution which took over the tasks of other gov't bodies — should be abolished and the work they do, immigration enforcement, not be performed anymore? Or are they arguing to go back to the responsibility structure of pre-George-Bush 2's Patriot Act/Homeland Security era reshuffling?

If the former, can you provide evidence? If the latter, why are you being intentionally dishonest?

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As I see it, this is the main reason why the USA cannot have nice things. So many of you utterly refuse to approach the issues you face with any level of honesty or earnestness. Insist on changing the claims of your opponents and responding to that poorly constructed strawman instead. It's all just "I wear MY sports jersey... you wear YOUR sports jersey... we fightin'!"

Wall Street Journal — You are utterly failing at your job of informing the public. You are acting like a yellow rag for the establishment. Being that you're part of the same Murdoch empire as the Fox Entertainment Group, which successfully argued in court that no reasonable person would take what its top "talent", Tucker Carlson, said on your air seriously, and still had to settle out of court for nearly a BILLION DOLLARS of lying about the US election and helping support the attempted overthrow of the union... colour me unflabberghasted.

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