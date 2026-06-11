WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
24m

I remember back in the olden days when when one commented that the Covid restrictions and the masking outdoors and closing outdoor playgrounds and the 6 ft thingie were all BS, moderators would delete comments and throw commenters into the banned waste basket. I can’t really remember where though. Oh yeah, it was at the Wall St Journal!

Welcome to the party, pal.

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