WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
7m

I think paying junkies to vote commie also helped. Seems like fraud. But the media/ leftist/islamocommie democrats/ media say that never happens because where’s the evidence even though the junkies say they got paid so I guess it’s not fraud.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture