WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Dan McRae's avatar
Dan McRae
8h

“Precrime”- from Philip K. Dick’s story The Minority Report and the film with Tom Cruise, now with AI instead of precog’s. I saw this coming!

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