WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Medium Mac's avatar
Medium Mac
32m

My counterpoint to your claim about what JD Vance was saying would be he isn't talking about capitalism, he's talking about crony capitalism and the resulting consolidation that has squeezed competition and inflated prices. Not that I expect the Wall Street Journal opinion section to bite the hands that feed them, but I thought it might be worth clarifying.

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Michael Barry's avatar
Michael Barry
41m

Mr. Rubio please.

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