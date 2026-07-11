WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Free Expression on the Weekend

Taylor Swift got married.
Matthew Hennessey's avatar
Matthew Hennessey
Jul 11, 2026

Good morning. Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics from WSJ Opinion.

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Canton-bound Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got married in New York on July 3. With his square jaw and megawatt smile, Mr. Kelce, 36, was until recently considered one of the NFL’s most eligible bachelors. Across 12 years in the league, he has amassed more than 13,000 receiving yards, placing him third all time among players at his position. Mr. Kelce’s wedding ring joins a jewelry collection that includes three Super Bowl rings.

My Free Expression colleagues Shira Kaplan, Emma Camp and Mary Julia Koch covered the wedding. If you missed their pieces, read them here:

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How to Fish With 20-Minute Rich

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A stranger I met on the beach helped remind me that I have a lot to learn—and a lot to teach.

By Christopher Arbisi

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Dear America, We’re Obsessed With You

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Dear America, We’re Obsessed With You

British elites are completely preoccupied with American culture. It’s embarrassing.

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Temperance’s Revival on the New Right

Right-wing influencers are endorsing peptides and energy drinks over alcohol and debauchery.

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Giggling Past the Gulag

WSJ Free Expression
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Jul 7
Giggling Past the Gulag

Whatever you do, don’t mention the Communists.

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How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Ratchet Effect

Jul 7
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Ratchet Effect

In the life of a family, there are peaks of responsibility and valleys of relief. You get used to the cycle.

By Meghan Cox Gurdon

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