Free Expression on the Weekend

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Canton-bound Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got married in New York on July 3. With his square jaw and megawatt smile, Mr. Kelce, 36, was until recently considered one of the NFL’s most eligible bachelors. Across 12 years in the league, he has amassed more than 13,000 receiving yards, placing him third all time among players at his position. Mr. Kelce’s wedding ring joins a jewelry collection that includes three Super Bowl rings.

My Free Expression colleagues Shira Kaplan, Emma Camp and Mary Julia Koch covered the wedding. If you missed their pieces, read them here: