Good morning. This is Free Expression on the Weekend.

Are you feeling patriotic ahead of this week’s big semiquincentennial celebration?

In certain circles a dark negativity about the whole affair has taken hold.

“I wonder if it is becoming impossible to sustain patriotism—a thing of loving sincerity—in an age dominated by mockery and sarcasm,” mused Meghan Cox Gurdon this week in her excellent column, “Can Patriotism Survive Cynicism?”

In their conversation for Free Expression on the Weekend, Meghan and fellow Free Ex columnist John J. Miller tried to find an answer.

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Keep Cameras Out of the Supreme Court Jun 24 The last thing the judicial branch needs is to become a platform for partisan gasbags.



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The Radicals Inside the Tent Jun 25 Mainstream Democrats hope far-left insurgents will settle down after arriving in Washington. They’re in for an ugly surprise.



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