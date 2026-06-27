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Free Expression on the Weekend

Is patriotism dead? Meghan Cox Gurdon and John J. Miller talk cynicism and celebration as the semiquincentennial approaches.
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Matthew Hennessey's avatar
WSJ Free Expression and Matthew Hennessey
Jun 27, 2026

Good morning. This is Free Expression on the Weekend.

Are you feeling patriotic ahead of this week’s big semiquincentennial celebration?

In certain circles a dark negativity about the whole affair has taken hold.

“I wonder if it is becoming impossible to sustain patriotism—a thing of loving sincerity—in an age dominated by mockery and sarcasm,” mused Meghan Cox Gurdon this week in her excellent column, “Can Patriotism Survive Cynicism?”

In their conversation for Free Expression on the Weekend, Meghan and fellow Free Ex columnist John J. Miller tried to find an answer.

If you haven’t already, please take a moment to follow us on X/Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Social media helps us get the word out about Free Expression.

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