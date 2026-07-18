Free Expression on the Weekend

The world finally got a look this week at Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” a big-screen adaptation of Homer’s epic poems starring Matt Damon and a cast of many. The internet naturally wondered: Is it woke? Free Expression columnist John J. Miller and contributor Spencer A. Klavan explore the poem’s origins, the film’s casting and Mr. Nolan’s creative choices.

Goodbye Darkness, My Old Friend Jul 16 A startup wants to light up the night using giant space mirrors. Do the rest of us get a say in this wild scheme?



By James B. Meigs Read full story

Still Strumming After All These Years Jul 15 Paul Simon isn’t the performer he once was, but his songs retain the power to captivate an audience.



By Barton Swaim Read full story