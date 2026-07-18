WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Free Expression on the Weekend

John J. Miller and Spencer Klavan discuss ‘The Odyssey.’
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WSJ Free Expression, Spencer Klavan, and John J. Miller
Jul 18, 2026

The world finally got a look this week at Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” a big-screen adaptation of Homer’s epic poems starring Matt Damon and a cast of many. The internet naturally wondered: Is it woke? Free Expression columnist John J. Miller and contributor Spencer A. Klavan explore the poem’s origins, the film’s casting and Mr. Nolan’s creative choices.

How ‘The Odyssey’ Evolved

John J. Miller
·
Jul 14
How ‘The Odyssey’ Evolved

The epic poem popularly attributed to Homer almost certainly grew out of a much older oral tradition.

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What Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ Leaves Out

Spencer Klavan
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Jul 16
What Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ Leaves Out

The hotly anticipated mega-spectacle is, in the end, pretty good. But it isn’t Homer.

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If You Can’t Say Something Nice . . .

Louise Perry
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Jul 15
If You Can’t Say Something Nice . . .

The taboo on speaking ill of the dead, practically universal across religions and cultures, is dissolving.

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Vance Has a Steep Climb to the White House

Matthew Continetti
·
Jul 17
Vance Has a Steep Climb to the White House

If history is any guide, his challenge won’t be winning the GOP primary. It will be winning the presidency.

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Enough With the Disney Remakes

Jack Butler
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Jul 17
Enough With the Disney Remakes

The failure of ‘Moana’ suggests audiences are finally tiring of these rehashes.

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Goodbye Darkness, My Old Friend

Jul 16
Goodbye Darkness, My Old Friend

A startup wants to light up the night using giant space mirrors. Do the rest of us get a say in this wild scheme?

By James B. Meigs

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Democratic Socialists Get Scandinavia Wrong

Mary Julia Koch
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Jul 16
Democratic Socialists Get Scandinavia Wrong

The far left is telling supporters that the Nordic region is a socialist paradise. Not quite.

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Still Strumming After All These Years

Jul 15
Still Strumming After All These Years

Paul Simon isn’t the performer he once was, but his songs retain the power to captivate an audience.

By Barton Swaim

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America’s Pessimism Crisis

Jul 13
America’s Pessimism Crisis

It’s been midnight on the left and right for far too long.

By Kyle Smith

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Capitalism Gets a Bum Rap

Emma Camp
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Jul 13
Capitalism Gets a Bum Rap

For many young people it’s simply a stand-in for the status quo. But the status quo is a huge improvement over the alternative.

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