The world finally got a look this week at Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” a big-screen adaptation of Homer’s epic poems starring Matt Damon and a cast of many. The internet naturally wondered: Is it woke? Free Expression columnist John J. Miller and contributor Spencer A. Klavan explore the poem’s origins, the film’s casting and Mr. Nolan’s creative choices.
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Free Expression on the Weekend
John J. Miller and Spencer Klavan discuss ‘The Odyssey.’
Jul 18, 2026
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